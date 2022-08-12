$400m needed to complete Millennium Tower Project, cultural centre-FG

The Federal Government says about 400 million dollars is required to fully complete Nigeria’s Cultural Centre and Millennium Tower Project.

The project which was started in 2005 under former President Olusegun Obasanjo Administration recorded only 40% progress and has been largely neglected ever since due to funding constraints.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed with the Minister of the FCT, Muhammed Bello disclosed this after taking a tour round the project alongside journalists to assess the level of work done so far .

It has been 17 years since the Nigeria Cultural Centre and Millennium Tower Project was initiated but it is still far from completion.

The Project was intended to serve as a landmark edifice for Nigeria as well as the Federal Capital City for cultural exposition, tourism, socialization, recreation, hospitality and commercial activities.

The Millennium Tower, which symbolizes the unity and strength of the Nigerian state is a 170 metre structure located right in the heart of Abuja .

It stands on three concrete cylinders that carry a revolving Panoramic Restaurant and Viewing Platform that is 110 metres above the ground.

After so many years of being abandoned, the Federal Government believes it is now time to revive the project to boost Nigeria’s Tourism sector.

But it is still faced by funding constraints.

The Federal Government hopes to complete the multipurpose Edifice through Public Private partnership, as it would add the Nation’s Capital city to the list of international tourist Destinations and boost revenue generation.

The CCMT Project when completed will comprise 4 Museums , a five star hotel , the millennium tower, a National square , a connecting commercial tunnel and many other attractions.

