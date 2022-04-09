Vandalism on transmission tower causes national blackout – Ministry

The ministry of Power has identified vandalism on a transmission tower as the immediate cause of the national blackout.

The ministry in a statement Saturday evening said the attack on the Odukpani Ikot Ekpene 330kV double circuit transmission line resulted in a sudden loss of about 400MW of generation.

It added that the incident thereafter led to a cascade of plant shut down across the country.

The ministry however assured Nigerians that the power on the grid is being restored sequentially by the System Operator as other on-grid power plants are being dispatched to cover the lost generation capacity from the Calabar power plant owned by the Niger Power Holding Company Ltd.

Read full statement below:

Further to our earlier press release, we wish to apprise the general public that the immediate cause of national blackout (system collapse) was an act of vandalism on a transmission tower on the Odukpani Ikot Ekpene 330kV double circuit transmission line thus resulting in a sudden loss of about 400MW of generation. This consequently led to a cascade of plant shut down across the country.

We wish to notify the public that power on the grid is being restored sequentially by the System Operator as other on-grid power plants are being dispatched to cover the lost generation capacity from the Calabar power plant owned by the Niger Power Holding Company Ltd.