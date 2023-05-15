A group of members-elect under the banner of the Minority Parties Forum has adopted Tajudeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

The legislators-elect numbering 67 made their position known at the end of a meeting in Abuja.

The forum urged other members-elect to join in the election of Tajudeen Abass and Benjamin Kalu.

The forum’s meeting coincided with the gathering of a splinter group of the Minority caucus which resolved it would no longer contest the Speakership seat of the next Assembly.

The Minority Caucus, which tagged itself, the Greater Majority, had set up an 11-man Committee to search for any member interested in the presiding seats of the 10th House of Representatives.