68 out of the 72 members-elect from the South West geo-political zone have endorsed Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for the Speakership and Deputy Speakership seats of the 10th House of Representatives.

Leader of the Caucus, Wale Raji made the announcement at the end of an extraordinary meeting in Abuja.

The 68 legislators appended their signatures on the endorsement list.

The caucus renews its faith in the APC nominees for the exalted seats to steer the ship of the next House with vigour and strengthen the nation’s democracy.