The speaker of the Ogun state house of assembly, Olakunle Oluomo has been announced winner after the supplementary election held in unit 4 of Ifo state constituency 1, Ifo local government area of the state.

The final figure as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission saw him polling 7,546 votes to defeat the candidate of the People’s Democratic party, Ogundele Okikiola who polled 6,569 votes

With this development,the ruling All Progressives Congress has 17 seats of the 26 member state house of assembly,while the People’s Democratic party has 9 seats

It will be recalled that the Ifo state constituency 1 unit 4 was cancelled due to over voting which trailed the exercise on the 18th of March during the governorship and house of assembly election