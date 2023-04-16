Candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Muhammad Shehu has been declared winner of the House of Representatives Election of Fagge Federal Constituency, Kano state.Muhammad Shehu unseats the incumbent House of Representatives member, Aminu Goro of the All Progressive Congress (APC).
Announcing the results, the Returning Officer, Professor Ibrahim Suraj, noted Muhammad Shehu polled 19, 024 votes of the total votes cast, followed by the candidate of the Labour Party, Shuaibu Abubakar who polled 12, 789 votes.
According to the result, Aminu Goro of APC came third with 8, 669 votes.
The full results below:
Registration Areas: 06
Polling Units: 19
Total Registered Votes – 274, 031
Total Accredited Votes – 50, 852
APC – 8, 662
NNPP – 19, 024
PDP – 6, 548
LP – 12, 789
Total Valid Votes – 47, 891
Rejected votes – 1, 005
Total Votes Cast – 48, 896
Leave a Reply