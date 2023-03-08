The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that there was no winner in the February 25 National Assembly Election in Doguwa and Tudunwada Federal Constituencies.

Alhassan Doguwa, Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and was initially declared winner.

Advertisement

But the electoral umpire delisted his name, Alhassan Doguwa from the reps-elect and failed to issue him a certificate of return.

The Returning Officer of the National Assembly Election, Professor Ibrahim Yakasai, announced that the announced results were reviewed as they were allegedly announced under duress.

Announcing the reviewed results, Prof. Ibrahim stated that the reviewed election results stand as follows: APC 39,732, NNPP 34,798; PDP 7,091.

Advertisement

According to him, there were cancellation of results in 13 polling units.

He said the total number of votes domiciled in the polling units that were cancelled had submerged the margin of votes cast in favor of the duo of APC and NNPP.

He explained that the total number of PVCs collected in the 13 polling units that were cancelled stood at 6,917, as against the over 4000 vote margin between APC and NNPP.

Advertisement

He said INEC will conduct supplementary elections in the affected units to determine the winner of the February 25, Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency polls.