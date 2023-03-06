Christian Clerics have urged Nigeria’s President and Vice President Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima to prioritize the selection of a competent and capable team that would help them translate their vision of a Renewed Hope for Nigerians into reality.



The Clerics, speaking at a press conference in Abuja say their victory at the polls is a dream come true for them and many other Nigerians who believe in their competence ,capability and vision .

The Christian leaders also urged the President Elect to confront the nation’s economic challenges and insecurity squarely while reaching out to the aggrieved contestants who are already in court .

They also called on all other clerics including those of the Muslim faith to continue to pray for Tinubu and Shettima as they prepare to take over the administration of the country on May 29, 2023.

YOUTHS IN PLATEAU, BAUCHI COMMEND INEC FOR CREDIBLE CONDUCT OF POLLS.

The just concluded Saturday presidential polls conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission have been commended by some youth groups in Plateau and Bauchi States in the aftermath of the exercise.

The Saturday, May 25, presidential election in Nigeria might have come and gone, but the lessons learned will last long in the memory of many in the country.

At the end of every election, a winner is bound to emerge and this time, Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the Saturday presidential polls.

These two youth groups from Bauchi and Plateau are of the view that the 2023 presidential election is the most credible in the history of the country.

They applaud the efforts of the nation’s electoral body, INEC in conducting the exercise.

They are not happy with comments made by some stakeholders in the country and urge them to desist from acts inciting in nature.

While congratulating the newly elected president of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the victory, the group urge him to do more to promote unity and integration among all aggrieved citizens.

The youth groups are calling on the law enforcement agencies to arrest any one found instigating violence on the citizens as nobody is above the law.

Oyo Guber: Labour Party Adopts Seyi Makinde, as preferred candidate in Oyo

The leadership of Labour Party LP in Oyo state has declared that it is collapsing its structure to work for the second term bid of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state in the forthcoming Governorship election.

Briefing the journalists at an event after the meeting with Labour Party members in the State, the party’s chairman in the state, stated that the decision was made following a comprehensive discussion with members of the party across the state’s 33 local government areas.

The chairman noted that the last Presidential election was keenly contested by the three major parties in the country and the result of the election as announced by INEC shows that Labour Party is a force to reckon with.

He said the score card presented by the present administration has shown that the governor is concerned about the well being of the populace.

He added the party did a thorough assessment and evaluation of the various governorship candidates and discovered that Makinde stood out above others in terms of character, competence, capacity and compassion for the people.

Sadiq said the party also opined that it was logical for Makinde to be allowed to “continue the good work he has started to engender another four years of giant development in Oyo State.”

Asked about the fact the LP has a governorship candidate in Mr. Taofeek Akinwale, Sadiq said though Akinwale was the party’s candidate, the party’s candidate took the decision to support Makinde of the PDP in the best interest of the party and the citizens of the state.

The LP chairman further held that it took the decision to support Makinde because its unbiased assessment of Akinwale revealed that he cannot win the election.

While supporting Makinde, Sadiq said its party did not collapse its structure into the PDP, saying its structure still was in place to support its other candidates for House of Assembly.

Sadiq said: “On our thorough assessment of the various governorship candidates for the March 11, 2023 election in terms of character, competence, capacity, and compassion for people, His Excellency, Oluseyi Makinde excels above the others.

“Therefore we, at the LP Oyo State, have decided to use the entire structure of our party throughout the 33 local governments to support his re-election for another four years of giant development in Oyo state. And we call on all citizens of Oyo State to vote massively for him. He deserves it.

“He is a candidate that will serve the best interest of the masses the most. It is not that we are collapsing the party structure. The party structure remains, and will use it for other activities. Our candidates for the House of Assembly remain and we will follow it through.

“Tawfiq Akinwale remains the governorship candidate. There is a process for which a candidate is thrown up. You do primary and once the person is selected or elected, the person becomes the candidate of the party.

Tawfiq Akinwale is the candidate of the party but the party structure did an unbiased and dispassionate assessment of our gber candidate and found out that, on a normal day, there is no way he will win that election. It will be unhealthy for us to know what will become of our aspiration and still go ahead.

“For us not to lose focus in the development of the party, it is in the best interest of the party, especially the citizens, to look for a candidate that represents our interest, that has our ideology and delivers for our people, that is what we see in Seyi Makinde. We did this without financial inducement. We are people-focused; people-friendly and we are for the masses.”