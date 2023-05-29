Wife of Nigeria’s President, Oluremi Tinubu says a season of Renewed Hope has dawned on the country and Nigeria shall be prosperous under the leadership of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who represented her husband, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the inter-denominational Christian service declared that the wealth of the country belongs to the people and her husband will make it work for the good of all citizens.

She also described herself as a silent worker who will work behind the scene to support her husband to succeed and serve the best interest of the country.

The Wife of President Bola Tinubu made the declaration in Abuja, during the Presidential Inauguration Inter-denominational Christian service at the Ecumenical Centre.

Mrs. Tinubu, in her remarks at the church service attended by top Christian leaders across the country, said God has been kind and already blessed her family such that they don’t need to abuse the position of public trust that has been bestowed on her husband, but to only use the resources of the country to improve the lives of citizens.

She called on clergy men and women and leaders of all faiths to pray for the success of her husband and for the grace to lead the country right.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who attended the service with his wife, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo, admonished the political, business and religious elites to work for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria, adding that God always speaks to nations through individuals.

Osinbajo also added that nations need leaders that will be righteous and serve with honour and integrity because according to him, “righteousness exalts a nation.”

Professor Osinbajo prayed for the success of the Tinubu/Shettima administration, urging Nigerians to support and pray for the new administration so that Nigeria will continue to remain a great country.