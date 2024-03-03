The Vice Chancellor Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Prof Adenike Oladiji says leaders should always be ready to take critical decisions in the collective interest of the people.

The VC spoke at the leadership retreat for the Students’ Union Government of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adenike Oladiji said leaders are supposed to make intelligent decisions to inspire followers to take collective decisions.

According to the Vice Chancellor, leadership is not about leading the country, but also guiding and mentoring people.

Professor Oladiji added that a students’ union leader in the university must be a rallying point for students in their quest for a conducive learning environment.

The guest speaker tasked the students’ leaders to embrace Alternative Dispute Resolution, instead of engaging in unnecessary protests.

The retreat, which is an annual event, gave the university management the opportunity to look into the best ways to achieve a peaceful atmosphere at this critical time of economic hardship in the country.

