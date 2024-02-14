Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have raided three students lodges on Wednesday and whisked away an unspecified number of students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

A video circulating on the social media alleged that they broke into the rooms and arrested some students.

The video also showed broken window frames and doors in an attempt at forced entry by men of the commission.

The EFCC operatives were said to have raided the private hostels in the early hours of Wednesday

In a swift reaction, the institutions’ students union has condemned the unlawful invasion and arrest of some of the students of the institution by armed agents of the EFCC.

Advertisement

The students union body in a statement signed by its President, Oluwasoromidayo Olayemi, called for calm and demanded for the immediate release of the students arrested by the EFCC men.