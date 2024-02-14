The management of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) has described as false media reports that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC invaded the premises of the institution to arrest some students.

The institution said there was no operation whatsoever within the hostels or precincts of the University.

The management in a statement issued by the Director, Corporate Communication, Adegbenro Adebanjo, said the university is in touch with the EFCC to ascertain the identity of those arrested and validate their studentship.

The University expressed strong reservation about the timing and mode of the operation said to have taken place on Wednesday.

The management noted that it would investigate the raid to ensure that innocent FUTA students are not punished for offences they have not committed.

The statement added, “The attention of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has been drawn to an incident involving some operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC who raided some private hostels in the Orita Obele area of Akure metropolis where some students of the University reside.

“Contrary to some false reports making the round, the operatives of EFCC did not invade FUTA and there was no operation whatsoever within the hostels or precincts of the University. The Incident in question happened in private hostels off campus.”