Judiciary as the third arm of Government has remained shut in Osun State for more than two months following an industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union, JUSUN.

Correspondent, Rafiu Hammed, reports that the closure has its effects on the economy and the dispensation of justice in the State.

The closure started on the 22nd of November 2023.

It began with the purported suspension of the state Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, by the State Government followed by the industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union over their welfare.

The implication is that all cases being heard by judges and magistrates in the courts have since been put on hold while suspects kept in correctional facilities, who would have been released would stay longer than expected.

Revenues that would have accrued to the State through application for affidavit, process filling fee and others have also stopped.

Advertisement

Our visit to the State High court in Osogbo shows that all the court rooms are shut while the environment looks unkempt.

The All Progressives Congress recently addressed a press Conference where it alleged the state Government of deliberately keeping the Courts perpetually shut.

At the January state of the state address by the Osun Masterminds, the group also alleged the state Government of being behind the closure of the courts.

But the State Commissioner for information immediately denied the allegation.

A number of suspects have been arrested and paraded by the Police since the commencement of the Strike. Some of them have either been released or in detention.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola says the peaceful nature of Osun has helped the Police in coping with the situation.

Advertisement

Rising from its Congress in Osogbo, the Nigeria Bar Association told journalists on its resolution as it affects members.

The Association is concerned about those in detention without trial.

Rivers state under former Governor Rotimi Amaechi had similar experience of court closure when he was alleged of bypassing seniority in appointing the state Chief Judge.

Residents of Osun believe the negative implication of shutting down such an important arm of Government for months is not only affecting the economy of the state but the lives of the citizens.