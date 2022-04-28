Oyo APC set to reconcile, as stakeholders meet to resolve crisis

The crisis that has rocked the Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress is poised to end as stakeholders in the party met on Thursday to resolve issues.

The opposing groups of Isaac Omodewu and Abu Gbadamosi met at a conference organized by Florence Ajimobi, wife of former Oyo State Governor, and agreed to address concerns for the party’s advancement.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, a chieftain of the party, Ayo Adeseun said the cooperation of stakeholders of the party at all levels is needed to achieve the desired resolution in the party.

He said although the challenges are still there but a committee would be set up to look into the issues and reach a reasonable conclusion.

On his part, the party chairman in the state Isaac Omodewu expressed optimism on the reconciliation plans, adding that he hopes the decisions made would favour both factions.

In her own response, wife of the former governor of Oyo state, Florence Ajimobi said it’s a good thing that she is reconciling the party, being part of what her husband tried to achieve before his demise.

The Oyo state APC crisis broke out some months ago after some members of the party were alleged to have hijacked the party structure in the state.