The Management of the Federal University of Technology Akure FUTA has ordered the indefinite postponement of resumption of students for the 2023/2024 academic session.

It has also directed that all students currently on campus and in hostels within the University vacate them within 24 hours.

The Management also directed that registration of returning students via the University portal and payment of fees by all Returning students for the new academic session via the portal scheduled to begin on Monday January 15 ,2024 be put on hold .