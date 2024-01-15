Minister of power, Adebayo Adelabu has warned against compelling residents of communities to contribute funds to buy electricity transformers and other materials on their own.

The minister made this known while meeting with the management of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company during a facility tour in Oyo state.

Mr. Adelabu while addressing the IBDEC management said the government is always committed to providing every need of the people to improve their living standard.

He lamented the incessant complaints of power consumers on the metering system and promised to address the situation by canceling the estimated Billings in the power sector.

He also disclosed that the ministry is open to collaborating with the private sector to better serve Nigerians in the area of power distribution.