Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu, his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, Service chiefs, Nigerian Legion, religious and traditional rulers paid their respects to the fallen heroes at this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos.

It’s a solemn day of reflection at the Remembrance Arcade, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos

Governor Sanwoolu inspects the guard of honour.

The Governor alongside his deputy, laid the wreaths at

the Remembrance Arcade of Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos as a mark of respect to the fallen heroes.

The wreath laying ceremony climaxed the 2024 Armed forces Remembrance Day.

The 21 gun salute and release of pigeons are all in honour of personnel of the Army, Air Force, Navy and the Police who paid the supreme price.

Governor Sanwoolu spoke on the significance of the day.

In December 2023, Mr Sanwo-Olu donated N50 million to the State council of the Nigerian Legion, as part of his administration’s commitment to make life easy for Legionnaires and families of the fallen heroes.

Mrs Oluwaseyi Ileha lost her husband, Major Yerima Ileha in 2017.

She spoke on the struggles of living without her husband who has paid the Supreme sacrifice in defence of Nigeria.

She urged government to do more to address the issues affecting families of fallen heroes and ensure their sacrifices are not in vain.