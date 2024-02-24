On the 24 February, 2022, the World witnessed a rude shock when Russia invaded Ukraine, without any clear act of provocation.

President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion. He stated that he recognized two Russian-backed rebel enclaves in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, as sovereign states.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy followed that announcement by declaring the cut diplomatic ties with Russia.

President Putin then gave a speech on the 24th of February 2022, announcing his decision to launch a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Minutes after declaring his intension, he launched a full scale in invasion of Ukraine, beginning with the capital kyiv.

This action led to wide spread bloodshed and large scale destruction, that attracted International condemnation and severe sanctions on the Russia and President Putin’s allies.

The military on both sides, suffered huge losses with several cross accusations of drone attacks that led to tragic situations, most especially in Ukraine.

The Devastation of Ukrainian territories led to Kyiv receiving aid from Western Nations and President Zelensky calling for more and more military and financial aid to win the War and rebuild his nation.

Russia drafted thousands of its people into the army and declared a referendum to claim Ukrainian territories.

President Putin’s government stopped the movement of Ukrainian grains, just as Western sanctions hindered Russian farm products and oil, from circulating.

That affected world trade and supplies, having impact on stock markets and food availability, internationally.

The West wanted President Putin halt dictatorial tendencies, and to stop his attacks against Ukraine, but Russian airstrikes, grew on a large scale.

President Vladimr Putin said his war was to protect Russia from Ukrainian allies, especially NATO members.

But the Ukrainian President, Volodymr Zelensky knew that an alignment with Nato will make his nation safer. So he began to lobby for Ukraines membership of Nato, to get institutionalized support, from the Western alliance.

Ukraine began a slow counter-offensive—suffered many casualties and President Zelensky began to cry for Nato membership…and Russia began to threaten to pound the nation harder, if Nato permits its membership.

In what seemed like a deal to carry out that order, the Russian Mercenary group, Wagner, pounded Ukrainian territories ceaselessly to the point that Ukrainians began to flee to neigbouring countries as other nations made provisions to bring home their nationals, from Ukraine.

After orchestrating a one day mutiny over the lack of arms, the Wagner leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin was reported dead in a plane crash.

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russia’s president, on allegations of war crimes.

That did not however stop his country’s drone from attacking Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian residential areas.

Less than two weeks ago, President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critic, Alexei Navalny died.

He was poisoned with a nerve agent in 2020 and jailed in 2021.

He died in Prison on the 16th of February. His family demanded for the release of his body by President Putin, for days, before his mother was shown his body.

President Putin who is being accused of his death, amid threats of severe sanctions from the U.S and the UK

The UK barred six officers in the Prison where he was held, from entry into the United kingdom.

Russia’s battle with Ukraine first erupted in 2014 when it annexed a Ukrainian territory, Crimea from Ukraine.

In two years of War, President Vladimir Putin, is speaking increasingly confidently of his determination to defeat his enemies at home and abroad.