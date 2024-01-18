The Transmission Company of Nigeria has successfully activated a new 60MVA power transformer at its 132/33KV Okenne Transmission Substation in Kogi State, providing the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company with an additional 48 megawatts.

TCN also unveiled a new 60MVA power transformer at its 132/33kV Amukpe Transmission Substation in Delta State.

It stated that energizing the transformers was part of the Federal Government’s efforts to increase electricity supply in the country.

TCN announced on its X handle that the new transformer had increased the Okenne substation’s capacity to deliver additional bulk power to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company by 48 MW.

It further said that the inauguration of the 60MVA power transformer in Amukpe has raised the capacity of the substation from 100MVA to 120MVA, allowing the Benin DisCo bulk power to serve its Delta State clients.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, issued a warning against vandalising TCN installations.

Adelabu delivered the warning during his visit to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company.

The Minister, accompanied by TCN’s Managing Director, Dr. Sule Abdulaziz, and the TCN Osogbo Region management team, paid a visit to TCN’s 330/132kV Ayede Transmission Substation in Ibadan, Oyo State.

At a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Abdulaziz said emphases were laid on collaboration to improve power supply and safeguard power installations in the State.

“The problem of vandalism and possible ways of curbing the menace as well as involving communities in safe guarding TCN installations and other equipment within the state were also discussed,” he disclosed.