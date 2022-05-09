Police assures Asaba residents of safety over purported IPOB threat

The Delta State Commissioner of Police Ari Muhammed Ali has declared that there is no “sit at home order” in the State on Monday.

This declaration follows a message from an anonymous individual warning Asaba residents to follow the ‘Sit At Home Order’ issued by the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Police Commissioner assured citizens of their protection while encouraging them to go about their legitimate business, noting that the Command is ready and prepared to deal decisively with anyone or group of individuals attempting to cause any form of problem in the State.

The Commissioner of Police also cautioned members of the public, particularly Asaba and the entire Delta North district, to remain vigilant, monitor, and report any strange or suspicious movements or persons in their neighborhood to the Command or other law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, the CP in his determination to maintain the existing peace in the State, has placed officers and men of the Command on red alert and urged them to remain watchful and deal decisively with anyone or group of persons attempting to cause any form of mayhem in the State.

He further directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, Area Commanders, DPOS, and Tactical Commanders to maintain Police visibility across the length and breadth of the State and emplace measures that will make the State uncomfortable and uninhabitable for any group of hoodlums.