Tinubu charges delegates on competency in choosing APC candidate

The National Leader and Presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has advised the party delegates not to compromise competence and experience in electing APC, flagbearer at the party presidential primaries.

Speaking at a townhall meeting with party delegates in Adamawa and Taraba States, Tunubu acknowledged the effort of Buhari’s administration in tackling the inherited security challenges.

He said there are more gains so far recorded by his government in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, banditary and kidnapping.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that the presidential bid of the national leader of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has received another boost in Adamawa and Taraba States.

Critical stakeholders of the party in the two states acknowledged his contributions to the making of APC and the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

They said that Tinubu has all it takes to reposition economy of the country if entrusted with the party’s mandidate based on his achievement in transforming Lagos to the 5th viable economy in Africa.

The national leader of the party on his part thanked the delegates for identifying with him, noting that the nation needs right leader to achieve desired success.

He want the delegates to go for a capable, determined and courageous leader, who perseveres until the right results manifest.

APC chairman in Taraba said the party delegates will work toward party success

Some delegates expressed delight in the visit of the national party leader and assured his victory at the party primaries.

Former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima who was on the entourage of the Jagaban Borgu gave vote of thanks and urged the entire North to appreciate the APC leader for what he has done for the North and individual northerners by supporting his presidential ambition.

He insisted that it is “pay back” time for Tinubu by the northerner