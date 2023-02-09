Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, said he is not regretting his decision of choosing to play for Nigeria at the international level over the Three Lions of England.

The 25-year-old attacker was born in Wandsworth, South West London to Nigerian parents.

Lookman represented the country in the just-concluded African Cup of Nations and had made six appearances for the Super Eagles with a goal to his name.

Lookman had earlier represented England at the youth level before switching his allegiance to Nigeria following the FIFA approval to play for Nigeria on February 10, 2022.

The 25-year-old attacker who disclosed this in an interview with an Italian news platform, L’Eco di Bergamo, insisted that he is happy with the decision to represent the three-time African champions.

“I have no regrets, I took the right decision. This is my career,” he said.

“I always want to play for Nigeria and I’m proud of this. I was born in England, but my family is from Nigeria and I have a strong bond with both countries.”