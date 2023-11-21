Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, says the activities of Finland-based agitator, Simon Ekpa, are hampering security efforts in the South East.

He spoke alongside other Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the kick-off of sectoral debates in the House of Representatives.

Security is one of the eight focal points of the recently unveiled Legislative Agenda by the Speaker, 10th House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, with the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, arrive the Chamber to brief legislators on their activities, strength and challenges.

The Speaker says the sectoral debate becomes necessary to enhance the nation’s security.

One after the other, the security chiefs take turn to intimate lawmakers of their activities while they seek parliament’s support in all ways possible.

They say insurgency is on the decline in the aftermath of counter forces action just as no Nigerian territory is under the control of terrorists.

Nigeria, they say, is now a pirate-free country but insist budgetary allocations cannot fund security operations.

The activities of a self acclaimed agitator, Simon Ekpa, are also a stumbling block to security efforts in the South East region.

Inadequate Funding, Lack of Requisite Training, Shortage of Manpower, Logistics and Accommodation are some of the challenges they identified.

They want a Trust Fund that will assist the Armed Forces and other security outfits to acquire necessary equipment that will aid the fight against terror.

