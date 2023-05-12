The new Assistant Inspector General of police in charge of zone 13, AIG Tony Olofu has expressed his resolve to improve security situation in Anambra and Enugu States.

He gave the assurance after his maiden courtesy visit on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu.

OLOFU who was on a familiarization visit to the Enugu State, solicits the cooperation of the people to end the Mondays Sit at Home order.

AIG Olofu also spoke on the readiness of the zone to ensure hitch free transition of government in the zone

FRESH ATTACKS IN KAFIN KORO, UNSPECIFIED NUMBER OF PEOPLE KIDNAPPED

Meanwhile resumed bandit activities in Niger state has drawn concerns after fresh attacks in Kafin Koro and some villages in Rijau local councils led to the abduction of an unspecified number of persons.

Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello in a meeting with the new AIG zone 7 requested for more deployment of mobile police men to the state.

The new AIG in charge of Abuja zone 7 who is on a courtesy visit to the Niger state governor says synergy with other security agencies is paramount to addressing the numerous challenges confronting the command.

Logistics still remain a major issue as some of the personnel on ground are ill equipped for the task of combating insecurity.