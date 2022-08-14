AIG Zone 10 Orders high Security in Schools, Hospitals, Others

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 10 comprising Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, AIG Sani Bello Dalijan has ordered the commissioners of police in the three states under the zone to beef up security in their various states.

The order was contained in a statement signed by the Police Zonal Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of police Adamu Abbas warning that the commissioners should deployed watertight security to cover all schools, hospitals, health workers, and critical national infrastructures around the Zone.

Advertisement

The AIG equally ordered regular patrols, stop and search, raids, and show of force by tactical commanders to clamp down on pockets of crime and criminality recorded in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara State which makes up the Zone.

The statement quoted the AIG saying the order follow the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali on general security situation of the nation via reports from commands and formations across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also ordered all strategic police managers at various levels to prioritize the use of intelligence gathering networks, particularly traditional/local intelligence to locate criminal hideouts and flush them out before they strike.

He called on all officers and men to be on the offensive, and take the fight against crime to the doorposts of suspected criminal elements, including bushes and uncompleted buildings, profile them, and charge those found wanting to courts accordingly.

Advertisement

Volatile areas should be well manned by versatile Policing and that they should leave no stone unturned as regards to crime prevention, he reiterated that special attention should be given to keys and vulnerable points, critical infrastructure, commercial and worshipping centres,villages and city markets

The AIG also warned all the COMPOLS in the Zone to adhere strictly with the IGP directives to put in proactive security measures in line with visibility Policing, Intelligent led Community Policing and to pay special attention to highly crime prone areas.

Advertisement

AIG Bello-Dalijan sought the cooperation of all law abiding citizens within the zone as additional police personnel will be deployed to strategic areas, routes and communities, in order to suppress the antics and criminal activities of men of the underworld.

He warned police personnel to be civil, professional and humane in the course of discharging their duties.