NEDC, Taraba partner to curb environmental pollution

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) and Taraba state government have jointly trained 150 Youths on efficient waste management and A to Z practices of recycling waste in the State

They are expected to join efforts with government to end environmental pollution which has been a major challenge in Jalingo, the state capital.

These dirty areas littered with all forms of filth and waste, are different locations in Jalingo, Taraba state capital.

The state government has put in a lot of effort to make the state capital clean.

Over five hundred workers have been employed by the state government to clean all the streets of the state and educate citizens on the dangers of an unclean environment.

At this gathering are 150 youths selected from 16 local governments in Taraba State for waste management training.

They are expected to contribute to waste management at the end of the three day training organised by the state government and north east development commission.

The training is to engage youths on waste management for employment and ensure a clean and sustainable environment.

The Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, tells the participants that waste management is a money spinner if well harnessed.

He explains that with the appropriate technology, the government and youths can venture into this venture and reduce unemployment

The government is optimistic that the training will make a positive impact.

Youths who spoke to TVC News at the workshop expressed gratitude to the state over the opportunity of not only being employed but being engaged in environmental cleansing.

Over five thousand youths have been empowered with various skills by the Ishaku administration since inception.

The administration is poised to give the 150 youths trained in waste management the necessary equipment that will enable them to excel.

The partnership with the NEDC is part of efforts aimed at empowering Youth in the State to be gainfully employed and not wait endlessly for non existent White Collar jobs.

