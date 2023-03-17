The Assistant Inspector General of police in River state has assured residence of adequate security before, during and after the election. AIG Kayode Egbetokun can give this assurance while addressing journalists in the state.

It’s the last phase of the 2023 elections and in River State all appears ready for the governorship and State Assembly pools.

Posted to the state police headquarters for a smooth conduct of Saturday elections is the assistant Inspector General of police Kayode Egbetokun.

Speaking with journalists on their level of preparedness for the exercise, he says the crisis recorded that the last presidential elections have been duly noted an assured residents of massive deployments of security apparatus to forestall any possible threats to a successful conduct of the governorship and State Assembly elections on Saturday.

He said “the three weeks period that we have between the last election and now have been utilised to cross our T’s and dot our I’s in preparing for this election. We therefore look forward to a better election on Saturday.

“In this election, we are committed to ensuring a peaceful conduct, we will not allow any person or group of persons to disrupt this election.

“We are committed to ensuring peaceful conduct and in doing this, we are going to enforce all laws relating to this election strictly.”

Mr Egbetokun says the restriction of vehicular movement order will be strictly enforced while also running against the spread of fake news and hate speeches that can deepen tension.

He noted that there have been cases where youth were incited into violence because of fake news.

He called for restrain in reacting to some of these stories that will be coming out.

Of the 300 wards in the 23 local government areas of River State, electorates have just one duty to choose candidates of their choice.

Although, there were pockets of incidences recorded in the last presidential elections conducted in the state, the Assistant Inspector General of police Kayode Egbetokun says all attempt to disrupt the exercise this time will be vehemently opposed.