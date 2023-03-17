In its continued effort aimed at promoting transparency in its business operations, the country manager of PARIPASA, Mr Damilare Obadimu says the firm has paid out over 80 percent of the 500 million naira win to over 10 000 customers of PARIPESA bet last weekend.

Mr Onadimu while confirming the payment in a statement explained that over 400 million naira has been paid out to customers that won while the

remaining 15 to 20 percent is only pending due to several verification reasons.

He added that the the top winners on the sports betting platforms last weekend won 47 million naira, 28 million naira, 22 million naira and many other consolation prizes.

He however assured Nigerians that despite the huge winnings, PARIPESA will continue to hold all her customers in high esteem and continue to pay all winnings due them.