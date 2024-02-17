The United Nations Children’s fund UNICEF says it is working to provide medical and other humanitarian support to the over 1.4B billion children globally who lack access to health care, social protection and adequate nutrition.

UNICEF Chief of field office in Borno Phoung Nguyen disclosed this during the handing over of medical equipment worth over 400,000 million naira.

A report by a the United National Children’s fund reveals that about 1.3million Children are in dire need of quality health care and education in the north east region alone, due to Boko Haram insurgency.

UNICEF and government have continued to work in other to change the narrative.

UNICEF handed over these medical equipment of about 438.4 million naira to the Borno state government.

The state government appreciated the gesture saying this will help improve healthcare delivery and strengthen capacity of its primary healthcare facilities.

UNICEF also disclosed that it would soon handover a newly built primary healthcare center and supplies worth 21 million naira.