Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has directed the release of drugs worth N300 million and other medical supplies to government hospitals for free distribution to patients who are unable to make payments due to a scarcity of new and old naira notes.

Professor Mohammed Arab, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, announced this while unveiling the drugs in Maiduguri.

According to Professor Arab, “the supplies included drugs for common illnesses, maternal delivery kits, and other medical necessities.”

The Commissioner directed medical directors and principal medical officers of public healthcare centres in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government to prepare procedural papers to receive their allocations for immediate deployment of the drugs and other supplies.

He said that “the drugs must be given free to patients that have no money at hand or those that have problem in accessing their funds to pay their service.””

We know some people may have money and still demand free drugs by pretending they have none.

“We cannot refuse those in need because of a few dishonest people,” he said.

Professor Arab on behalf of health workers across the state, thanked Governor Zulum for coming to the aid of patients at a critical period, a move which he described as ‘humane.’

On behalf of other Directors, the Medical Director of the State Specialist Hospital, Dr. Baba Shehu Mohammed, appreciated the government’s gesture.

“We feel pained seeing patients unable to pay for diagnoses or buy drugs,” he said.