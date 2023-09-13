The Federal Government has established a Nigeria Data Protection (NDP) Act General Application and Implementation Directive (GAID) Drafting National Committee.

The NDP Act GAID is one of a series of critical regulatory measures being implemented by the Commission to enable smooth compliance procedures under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023.

The National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, who inaugurated the committee in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, explained that the law needs to be explained in detail for clarity’s sake, and the NDP Act GAID will serve as a reference document to the law, according to a statement issued by the Head of the Media Unit, NDPC Itunu Dosekun.

Olatunji urged members of the committee to put in their best in the task ahead of the committee.

The work of the Committee will, among others, address providence guidance on technical and organizational measures data controllers and data processors are expected to ensure privacy of data subjects, data security and data sovereignty.

Furthermore, the GAID, will among others, provide clarity on the definitions of critical terms and concepts such as Child Consent, Data Subjects’ Rights, Lawful Basis of Data Processing and Registration of Data Controllers and Data Processors and Cross Border Data Transfers among others.

The 8 member Committee is to be chaired by the Commission’s Head, Legal, Enforcement and Regulations, Babatunde Bamigboye, with Mr. Tokunbo Smith of the Association of Licensed Data Protection Organizations of Nigeria as Co-Chair, Hauwa Hadejia, to serve as the Secretary.

Other members of the Committee include Ozoemena F. Nwogbo, Mr Gbenga Sesan, Mr David Daser, Femi Daniels and Ifeoma Peters.