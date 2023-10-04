Zamfara state Governor Dauda Lawal inaugurates steering committee of the Community Protection Guard (CPG) and other ways and strategies to tackle the rising cases of banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities in the State.

The Governor also received Comprehensive update on the status of the remaining kidnapped Student’s of the Federal University Gusau and measures implemented to guarantee their safe return.

He commend the effort of security Operatives for working round the clock to ensure a more peaceful Zamfara.

The statement read in parts: “At the State Security Council meeting, Governor Dauda Lawal commended the effort of the security forces who put their lives in line to ensure a peaceful Zamfara.

“Governor Lawal was given a comprehensive update on the status of the remaining kidnapped victims and the measures implemented to guarantee their safe return.

“The heads of the security agencies also reviewed the progress made so far in implementing previous security measures and made recommendations for further improvement.

“Similarly, at the end of the security council meeting, Governor Dauda Lawal inaugurated the Steering Committee for the Establishment of Community Protection Guards.

“The Committee has been constituted and entrusted with the primary responsibility of devising an implementable framework that will enable the immediate commencement of the activities of the proposed Community Protection Guards.

“The Committee is under the chairmanship of His Excellency, the State Deputy Governor, Malam Mani Malam Mumini, and its members selected from relevant stakeholders and organisations.

“The committee would study the problems experienced as a result of the activities of the banned ‘Yan Sa Kai’ and the suggestions outlined in the reports of the security agencies. To develop implementable ways of establishing the Community Protection Guard in the State.

“Furthermore, the committee is expected to propose the structure, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), enabling law and remunerations of the Community Protection Guard at State, Local Government, and Wards levels; To recommend best ways of recruiting the personnel to avoid engagement of unmerited persons in the job.

“To take any other measures deemed necessary for the successful conduct of the assignment; To Conclude the assignment and submit a report within 30 days.”

This move is coming on the hill of the Kidnap of Student’s and a staff of the federal University Gusau barely two weeks ago.