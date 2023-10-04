The Borno State Geographic Information Service has warned people living in riverine areas to leave before is too late as water levels rises in Maiduguri the Borno state capital.

Executive Secretary of the agency Adam Bababe gave the warning while speaking to newsmen in Maiduguri.

The water levels on the rise, at the bank of River Ngadda.

These are the conditions of houses built on water ways during rainy season.

Houses submerged, properties destroyed and people are being displaced.

But the state geographic information service is not happy with people building illegal structures across the state.

According to BOGIS over 1,000 illegal structures are marked for possible demolition at the moment.

Last year dozens of homes were submerged and property worth millions of naira destroyed as a result of flooding in the state .

It has always been a case of sorrow and tears every rainy season in Maiduguri, for residents leaving along riverine areas, a situation the state government would not tolerate anymore in its quest of flood mitigation.

