For Nigeria to attain greatness in the nearest future, citizens must begin to cooperate and give necessary support to Government in its policies and programmes.

A former Chairman, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, Doctor Abdulhakeem Abdullateef who stated this in Osogbo while delivering a lecture to commemorate the 2023 Independence anniversary also called on Government not to jeopardize the confidence reposed in it by the citizens.

Between 1960 and now, Nigeria has had a number of leaders who have made their impacts.

However, the challenges facing the country seem to be increasing on a daily basis 63 years after independence.

Of note is the infrastructural deficit and brain drain arising from poor working condition and economic hardship among others.

At this lecture commemorating the country’s independence anniversary held in Osogbo, the guest Speaker, Abdulhakeem Abdullateef said it is time for the country to reflect on its past.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Towards National stability, growth and prosperity’, the guest speaker said both the government and the citizens must play their roles in relieving the country of its present hardship.

Chairman of The Muslims Congress, Iyiola Oyedeji who harps on the need for Nigerians to uphold patriotism said the lectures was organized to proffer solutions to the country’s problems.

He also appealed to the federal Governments not to focus only on civil servants in its developmental plan and policies.

Special prayers were offered for the country and it’s leadership.