There are fresh concerns over the dangers of recent floods affecting parts of the country.

State governments have directed residents living around floodplains and erosion spots to vacate these danger zones before it’s too late.

The federal government also issued a warning to the citizens living near natural waterways, floodplains and erosion Spots.

This comes against the backdrop of the heavy rainfall predicted for July in some states.

The National Emergency Management agency warned that 14 state and 31 communities are likely to witness heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding from 4th to 8th of July.

The territorial coordinator for NEMA in Lagos Ibrahim has asked relevant authorities within the states concerned to take precautionary measures to forestall the laws of lives and property.