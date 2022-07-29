Customs Kebbi area command intercepts Contraband worth over N45m

The Nigeria Customs Kebbi Area Command has again intercepted over four thousand litres of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol about to be smuggled out of the country by some economic saboteurs taking advantage of the porous nature of the land borders.Also intercepted are 98 bags of fertiliser, 50 kegs of vegetable oil and 17 bales of second-hand clothes and a 2021 Model Toyota Hilux about to be smuggled into the country were among other items seized by officers and men of the Command.

Addressing a press conference at the command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, Area Controller, Kebbi Command; Comptroller Joseph Attah says the Federal Government policy on restriction of vehicle importation to seaports still subsists.

Advertisement

He advised smugglers to desist from the dangerous trade of smuggling and embrace other lawful ventures so as to save themselves from the trouble of lossing their fortunes and risk of jail term.

Speaking on the operation of the command at the recently reopened Kamba border Comptroller Attach said after surmounting initial challenges that included ICT reactivation and engagement of Nigerien Douane to smoothing passage of common stakeholders, the border is now ready for business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to him, the Command has so far generated ninety eight million four hundred and thirteen thousand, nine hundred and sixty three naira (N98, 413, 963) as revenue from imports and has facilitated export of 7,377 metric tons of local goods.

He says Items exported include coal, onions, pepper, and ginger among others expressing confidence that going forward, the Command will record higher revenue figures.

Advertisement

He also assured stakeholders of the readiness of his command to facilitate trade, but warned that any attempt to short-change the government will be resisted.