Customs Kebbi Area Command, Destroys N42 Million Worth Of Donkey Meat

The Nigeria Customs Kebbi Area Command has destroyed over one thousand three hundred sacks of donkey meat with a duty paid value of forty two million five hundred and thirty four thousand four hundred naira.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Kebbi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs, Nasiru Manga quoted the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Joseph Attah saying that Illegal trade on endangered species such as donkeys is a contravention of Section 63 (b) of CEMA CAP C.45 LFN 2004.

He said Nigeria is a signatory to International Convention on Wildlife fauna and flora and Nigeria Customs Service has responsibility to enforce the law and help protect such animals.

The Area Controller said Nigeria as a responsible member of the international community, cannot allow the nation to be used as a conduit pipe for illegal trade on wild life.

He reiterated that poaching donkeys is illegal and urge all those involved in the illegal dealings as the Nigeria Customs is determined to make it unprofitable including the possibility of sending perpetrators to jail.

He said with improved logistic and robust support of the Comptroller General of Customs and members of his management team, Kebbi Area Command remains committed to fighting all forms of smuggling and other illicit trade such as this.

The Command has destroyed the over 42 million naira worth of donkey meat as witnessed by the representatives of Police, DSS and NESREA in attendance.