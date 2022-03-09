Police arrest 220 Bandits, Robbery Suspects ln Kaduna State

Kaduna State Police Command has paraded 200 suspected Armed Bandits, and 20 Armed Robbers troubling residents of the state.

Among those paraded were the prime suspect in the murder of Air Vice Marshal Maisaka (retd), and suspected bandits who allegedly killed over 15 persons at different times.



The State Commissioner of Police, Mudasiru Abdullahi who paraded the suspects at the Command’s Headquarters said 18 AK47 Rifles, 2000 Live Ammunitions of different Caliber, 11 Pump Action Guns, 10 Locally Fabricated Pistols, 140 Shotgun 12-Guage Cartridges, 7 Motor Vehicles of different brand and 9 Motorcycles were recovered from the suspects arrested between January and March 2022.

The CP who was represented by the Command’s Spokesman, ASP Muhammad Jalige stressed that the relative serene security atmosphere in the state was as a result of the strategic and tactical deployment of the special units of the force, undercover Operatives, conventional Police personnel as well as the purposeful synergy within the security architecture in the state.

He added that the Police is still carrying out investigations and all the suspects will be charged to court as soon as the process completed.