Police Arrest Three Suspects In Jigawa For Robbery, Rape

No fewer than three hoodlums have been arrested by the operatives of Jigawa State Police in connection with the crime of rape and robbery in Chori Village, Ringim LGA, Jigawa State.

The information available indicates that the hoodlums on 14th April 2024 at about 02:00hrs invaded a house with weapons in their hands, attacked and robbed a man of five bags of harvested pepper while one of the robbers raped his wife.

However, police swung into action as the report got them and arrested one Abubakar Isah, 25 years; Umar Ibrahim, 25yrs; and Umar Nasara, 30yrs, all of Chori village, Ringim LGA.

Meanwhile, on interrogation, the suspects confessed to have committed the crime. They will therefore be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.