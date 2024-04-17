Wednesday, April 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Police Arrest Three Suspects In Jigawa For Robbery, Rape

April 17, 2024
in Nigeria News
Police Arrest Three Suspects In Jigawa For Robbery, Rape
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

No fewer than three hoodlums have been arrested by the operatives of Jigawa State Police in connection with the crime of rape and robbery in Chori Village, Ringim LGA, Jigawa State.

 

The information available indicates that the hoodlums on 14th April 2024 at about 02:00hrs invaded a house with weapons in their hands, attacked and robbed a man of five bags of harvested pepper while one of the robbers raped his wife.

However, police swung into action as the report got them and arrested one Abubakar Isah, 25 years; Umar Ibrahim, 25yrs; and Umar Nasara, 30yrs, all of Chori village, Ringim LGA.

Meanwhile, on interrogation, the suspects confessed to have committed the crime. They will therefore be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

 

Related posts:

Police arrest three robbery suspects in Delta Kano Rape Suspects -TVCKano Police Command parades rape, robbery suspects Police arrest six suspects over rape, murder of Uwaila Omozuwa Police arrest Traffic robbery suspects, recover firearms Police arrest 35 suspects for kidnapping, armed robbery Police arrest receiver of one-chance robbery suspects intercepted by LASTMA Police arrest 220 bandits, robbery suspects in Kaduna StatePolice arrest 220 Bandits, Robbery Suspects ln Kaduna State Police Arrest Suspects In Abeokuta Over Gateway Poly Robbery
Next Post
10 Years Since Chibok- Nigeria Will No Longer Pay The Price – Tinubu

You Will Pay If You Threaten Nigeria's Sovereignty - Tinubu

YouTube player
No Result
View All Result

© 2022 TVC Communications - Owner of TVC News

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In