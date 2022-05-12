Police arrest suspects in connection with Ikorodu hotel robbery

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the robbery that took place in a hotel in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

According to reliable information the arrest was made possible after police obtained the cctv footage of the hotel.

TVC News cannot independently confirm the identity of those arrested, but there are reports that they staff of the hotel.

Recall that armed robbers had last Wednesday stormed Mambillah Hotel, in the Owutu area of Ikorodu, Lagos State at about 2am in the morning and a security guard was said to have been shot and killed during the operation.