Customs seizes contraband worth over N99 million

The Nigerian Customs Service’s Katsina state area command has exhibited illegal items valued over 99 million naira.

Among the items were 400 bags of foreign rice and cartons of other various food items.

Although the volume of illegal items seized has decreased significantly in comparison to past activities, smuggling remains a significant hindrance to the Nigerian economy.

Nigerian customs in Katsina are steadfast in their efforts to eliminate smuggling at all costs in order to enhance domestic production of goods and services.

In the period under review, the command said it seized close to ten vehicles including a caterpillar and a truck loaded with hides and skins.

The Comptroller of the command Dalha Wada-Chedi, also announced the increments in legal transactions along the borders, as a result of the rigorous campaigns spear headed by the command.

Already traders along the border communities are now subscribing to the laid down procedures as contained in the customs laws.

The command used the briefing to further sensitise the public on the need to provide the operatives with the necessary information on illegitimate transactions around the borders.