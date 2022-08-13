2023: Stakeholders demand consideration for PWDs

As the 2023 elections approach, interest groups are asking the government to prioritise the interests and rights of People Living With Disabilities.

Advertisement

This was among demands made by them, at a sensitisation workshop in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The consideration of People Living With Disabilities in the new Electoral Act, provides an opportunity for equality, inclusiveness and promotion of political participation for such group in the society.

According to reports, about 27 million Nigerians are living with some forms of disability, which implies that they constitute a considerably portion of the country’s electorate.

Advertisement

But over the years, these people face some challenges, in a bid to exercise their franchise before, during and after elections.

One of the major concerns raised at the sensitisation programme organised by Justice Development and Peace Commission, is the need to consider welfare of People living With Disabilities during elections.