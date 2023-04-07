The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized 181 prohibited items worth more than N704 million.

The Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde made this known while speaking about activities of the command in the first quarter of the year.

It was a success story for the men of the Nigeria Customs service, Ogun 1 Area Command as they made different seizures and prevent illegal importation of contraband into the country.

While speaking about the achievements of the command in the period under review, the Comptroller, Bamidele Makinde said the seized goods including more than 12000 bags of smuggled foreign parboiled rice of 50kg and 25kg each, an equivalent of 21 trailer loads were confiscated at different locations in the state.

He added that they made another seizures of 740 bags of Chinese rice of 25 kg each stockpiled in a warehouse in Sagamu area of the state.

He said that operatives also made another seizure of 1446 cartons of imported cigarettes labeled and addressed in Chinese language contrary to the extent laws.

The comptroller added that other seizures made in the period under review include the following, Premium motor Spirit PMS 77 250 liters, 29 units of used vehicles used for the convenience of smuggled goods, Cannabis sativa 107 sacks and 1 375 wraps of book bread and coconut sizes.

The Comptroller said the command generated more than 44 million during the period under review .

He said in comparison, the generated revenue is higher than the sum of 5,512, 901.50 collected as revenue in the same period in the year 2022.

He thereafter led the officers and the commander of Narcotics in Ogun state to the warehouse where sacks of the seized

Cannabis sativa were handed over to the National Drug law enforcement agency.

Earlier, as part of the command, stakeholders engagement and corporate social responsibility, the Customs officer’s wife Association in conjunction with the Ogun One area command and others stakeholders laid the foundation of four units of classrooms in the Nigeria Custom Service school Idiroko support education development.