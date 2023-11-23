The Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted more than 4,600 bags of foreign parboiled rice and 900 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, commonly known as Indian hemp during its anti smuggling operation.

The command’s Acting Area Controller, Ahmadu Shuaibu, made this known while briefing journalists about activities of his command, said the duty paid value of the foreign parboiled rice and 121 other items seized worth more than three hundred and ninety-eight Million Naira.

Working in line with the core mandate of the organization, the Ogun 1 Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has reassured residents of its commitment towards suppressing smuggling activities in the State.

The Acting Comptroller of the Command, Ahmadu Shuaibu made this known while speaking about the achievement of the command in the period under review.

Aside from the fully loaded eight trucks of foreign parboiled rice conveying more than 4,600 bags, the command also seized other items which include foreign-used tyres, vehicles used as means of conveyance of the contrabands, as well as foreign used vehicles.

He also attributed the success recorded by his command in the month of October to what he described as “an enabling working atmosphere” created for the Service by the Comptroller General of Customs and his management team.

He said the Ogun 1 Area Command under his watch operates an open-door policy that accommodates the support of patriotic Nigerians through sharing of useful information on legitimate trade but warned smugglers and their collaborators to steer clear of smuggling activities within his command or be ready to face the consequences.