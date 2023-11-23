The Benue Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC has intercepted nine trucks loaded with limonite and lithium.

The State Commandant, Mr Yakubu Ibrahim disclosed this, while addressing newsmen and parading criminal suspects at the NSCDC headquarters in Makurdi.

Curbing criminal activities and protecting critical national assets amongst others is part of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence corps NSDC’s responsibilities.

The seven suspects are now being paraded by the paramilitary agency.

One of them, Jacob Apav has been on the wanted list of the state government, after his name was submitted to the Command on the 6th of October .

He was eventually arrested on the 9th of November in the Kwande Local Government Area , on allegations of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, cattle rustling, theft and more.

The suspects were all arrested on different days and for various crimes.

Limonite is of the most important ores of titanium used in the production of paints, printing inks, fabrics, plastics, papers, sunscreen, food and cosmetics.

The state commandant also says it intercepted nine trucks loaded with limonite and lithium.

One of the trucks with registration number, Ogun JGB 344 XB, and loaded with limonite was intercepted in Jato-Aka in the Kwande Local Government Area on the 10th of October.

Mr Ibrahim added that eight of the trucks, all with Lagos registration numbers were intercepted on the 19th of November at Apa Oweto road in the Otukpo Local Government Area.

No suspect was arrested in connection with the crime, as the drivers and other passengers on board took to their heels on sighting men of the NSCDC.