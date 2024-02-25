Oyo State government has announced its intention to takeover suspected Chinese illegal lithium crushing facility located at Idi Ayunre along Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Expressway.

Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde stated this when he visited the facility alongside some of his officials

Governor Makinde noted that the Chinese Company was registered by the federal government for car tyre recycling and battery crushing, but was suspected to have been dealing in Lithium production.

Makinde added that such an activity violates the recently signed executive order against handling of harmful substances and illegal mining in the state.

Meanwhile, the governor said the suspected Chinese have been linked by the immigration officers, as other caught workers on site have been taken to the police custody, while investigations continue.