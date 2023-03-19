Voting has begun in the various polling units monitored in Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area.

The process started as early as 7am while some of the units visited saw the voters on the ground as early as 6am even before the process started.

Although the turn out has not been that impressive. Asides from some initial complexities with the BVAS, the process is going on smoothly.

Advertisement

Sporadic shooting and explosion of dynamite currently ongoing in Buguma, Asari-Toru Local Government Area has now been recorded.

It happened while voting was going on.

Right now, voting has stopped at the three units affected.

Advertisement

TVC News cameraman tried recording when the shooting started.

TVC News crew is still monitoring the situation.

The military have joined the police to ensure calm is restored in the area so that elections can continue.