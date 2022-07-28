Many reportedly killed as gunmen attack construction company in Owo

Unknown gunmen have again attacked Owo, the country home of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The attack came barely seven weeks,

after terrorists attacked worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church Owo, leaving 41 people dead and many injured.

Advertisement

It was gathered that gunmen attacked those at the site and killed many in the process.

Some people were said to have been injured in the attack which took place on Wednesday evening, at Folahami Junction, at a construction company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was also gathered some explosives devices were also used during the attack.

The casualty figure is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report

Advertisement

Spokesperson of the command, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident but said three persons were injured during a shootout in the town

Odunlami said she could not confirm if the attackers are terrorists or mere bandits.