Assembly Primaries: Nasarawa APC rejects ‘doctored’ delegates list

The All Progressives Congress in Nasarawa State has rejected the delegate list from the national secretariat of the party for the conduct of the state assembly primaries.

The National secretariat of the party had on Thursday stopped the election midway over tension generated from the change of the list.

The state chapter of the party maintains that the authentic delegate list sent to the national secretariat must be used.

It believes that failure to use the authentic delegate list would amount to tension, disaffection and disunity among members of the party.