Violence mars APC’s Ekiti Central federal constituency primary

The primary election of Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 2 held at Aramoko-Ekiti was disrupted as the returning officer was attacked by yet to be identified persons.

The election was going on smoothly with the heavy security personnel on ground monitoring the process.

Delegates from Ekiti West local government area were the first set to vote as those from Efon and Ijero local government areas were outside the gate of the venue where the election was taking place.

Anonymous sources disclosed that problem started when the agent of former chief of staff and a contestant for the house of representatives ticket on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly received a call and moved to the ballot box area and began to destroy the ballot box.

This infuriated supporters of other aspirants who raised alarm, even though the presence of security agents could not deter him from carrying out the dastardly act.

Newsmen later realised that the returning officer, Akinwale Alebiosu had been attacked by yet to be identified persons.

The agent of Ade Ilesanmi popularly known as brain box, Taye Oyewusi said trouble started when it was announced that the original result sheet was not available that the results would later be copied from an A4 paper proposed as rescue result sheet.

This annoyed the supporters of other aspirants who argued that such a procedure would never be aligned with.

Similarly, the agent of Dele Philips, Mr. Ayodeji Olatunbosun said it was like a drama when the agent of the former chief of staff, Biodun Omoleye destroyed the ballot box and began to create confusion at an election that is yet to be decided.

Members of the All Progressives Congress from Ekiti West, Efon and Ijero local government areas later proceeded to the party secretariat in Ado-Ekiti to register their grievances as the crowd who were mostly youths and women protested at the secretariat.